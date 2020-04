BRIEF-India Cenbank Notifies Changes In Market Hours

April 3 (Reuters) - RESERVE BANK OF INDIA:

* INDIA CENBANK NOTIFIES CHANGES IN MARKET HOURS

* INDIA CENBANK SAYS REVISES TRADING HOURS FOR REPO IN CORPORATE BONDS TO 10 AM-2 PM LOCAL TIME FROM EXISTING 9 AM-6 PM

* INDIA CENBANK SAYS REVISES TRADING HOURS FOR RUPEE INTEREST RATE DERIVATIVES, FOREIGN CURRENCY/INDIAN RUPEE TRADES TO 10 AM-2 PM LOCAL TIME

* RBI SAYS ALL REGULAR BANKING SERVICES FOR CUSTOMERS, OTHER RETAIL PAYMENTS SYSTEMS WILL CONTINUE TO BE AVAILABLE AS PER EXTANT TIMINGS

* INDIA CENBANK SAYS REVISES TRADING HOURS FOR MARKET REPO IN GOVERNMENT SECURITIES, TRI-PARTY REPO IN GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TO 10 AM-2 PM LOCAL TIME

* INDIA CENBANK SAYS REVISES TRADING HOURS FOR GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TO 10 AM-2 PM LOCAL TIME FROM EXISTING 9 AM-5 PM

* INDIA CENBANK SAYS DISLOCATIONS DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK ADVERSELY IMPACTED FUNCTIONING OF FINANCIAL MARKETS

* INDIA CENBANK SAYS CHANGES IN MARKET HOURS WILL BECOME EFFECTIVE FROM APRIL 7 AND CONTINUE UP TO APRIL 17

* INDIA CENBANK SAYS THINNING OUT OF ACTIVITY IS IMPACTING MARKET LIQUIDITY AND INCREASING VOLATILITY OF FINANCIAL PRICES Source text: bit.ly/2JC1w8Y