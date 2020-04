BRIEF-India Cenbank Projects CPI Inflation Easing To 4.4% In Q2

April 9 (Reuters) - RESERVE BANK OF INDIA:

* INDIA CENBANK REPORT: CPI INFLATION IS TENTATIVELY PROJECTED TO EASE FROM 4.8% IN Q1 2020-21 TO 4.4% IN Q2, 2.7% IN Q3 AND 2.4% IN Q4

* INDIA CENBANK REPORT: PREVAILING HIGH UNCERTAINTY, AGGREGATE DEMAND MAY WEAKEN FURTHER THAN CURRENTLY ANTICIPATED AND EASE CORE INFLATION FURTHER

* INDIA CENBANK REPORT: SUPPLY BOTTLENECKS COULD EXACERBATE PRESSURES MORE THAN EXPECTED

* INDIA CENBANK REPORT: FOR 2021-22, STRUCTURAL MODEL ESTIMATES INDICATE THAT INFLATION COULD MOVE IN A RANGE OF 3.6-3.8%

* INDIA CENBANK REPORT: HEIGHTENED GLOBAL FINANCIAL MARKET VOLATILITY CAN FEED INTO DOMESTIC FINANCIAL MARKETS AND IMPACT BOTH GROWTH AND INFLATION

* INDIA CENBANK REPORT: PRIVATE CONSUMPTION, IN PARTICULAR, IS AT SERIOUS RISK FROM THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* INDIA CENBANK REPORT: DOMESTIC PRODUCTION WILL ALSO BE IMPACTED BY THE NATION-WIDE LOCKDOWN

* INDIA CENBANK REPORT: CREDIT GROWTH IS LIKELY TO REMAIN MODEST, REFLECTING WEAK DEMAND AND RISK AVERSION

* INDIA CENBANK REPORT: BETTER TRANSMISSION OF MONETARY POLICY IMPULSES TO THE CREDIT MARKET WOULD REMAIN A PRIORITY Source text: bit.ly/2Vc9fQs