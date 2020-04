BRIEF-India Cenbank Raises WMA Limit to 30% Effective April 1

April 1 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI ANNOUNCES FURTHER MEASURES FOR DEALING WITH THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* RBI SAYS TIME PERIOD FOR REALIZATION, REPATRIATION OF EXPORT PROCEEDS FOR EXPORTS MADE UP TO JULY 31 EXTENDED TO 15 MONTHS FROM DATE OF EXPORT

* RBI SAYS IT HAS BEEN DECIDED THAT IT IS NOT NECESSARY TO ACTIVATE COUNTERCYCLICAL CAPITAL BUFFER FOR PERIOD OF ONE YEAR OR EARLIER

* RBI SAYS DECIDED TO INCREASE WAY AND MEANS ADVANCES LIMIT BY 30% FOR ALL STATES/UTS FROM APRIL 1 TO SEPT 30