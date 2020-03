March 31 (Reuters) - RESERVE BANK OF INDIA:

* INDIA CENBANK SAYS B. P. KANUNGO RE-APPOINTED AS RBI DEPUTY GOVERNOR

* INDIA CENBANK SAYS RE-APPOINTS KANUNGO AS DEPUTY GOVERNOR FOR 1 YEAR WITH APRIL 3, 2020 UPON COMPLETION OF EXISTING TERM ON APRIL 2, 2020 Source text: bit.ly/33ZEQZF