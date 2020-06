June 18 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* RESERVE BANK OF INDIA SAYS HELD MEETING WITH FINANCIAL STABILITY AND DEVELOPMENT PANEL

* RBI SAYS REGULATORS, MINISTRIES TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN WATCHFUL OF EMERGING ECONOMIC CHALLENGES

* RBI SAYS REGULATORS WILL DO WHATEVER NECESSARY TO REVIVE ECONOMY, PRESERVE FINANCIAL STABILITY Source text : bit.ly/2BmiWFK