April 4 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI SAYS RESERVE MONEY GREW 27.3 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR IN WEEK TO MARCH 30 VERSUS FALL OF 12.9 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* Y IN WEEK TO MARCH 30 VERSUS FALL OF 19.7 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* RBI SAYS CURRENCY IN CIRCULATION UP 23.2 BILLION RUPEES TO 18.30 TRLN RUPEES IN WEEK TO MARCH 30