BRIEF-India Cenbank Sets 6.01 Pct Cut-Off Rate At 16-Day Variable Rate Repo Auction

March 28 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank Of India:

* INDIA CENTRAL BANK SETS CUT-OFF RATE OF 6.01 PERCENT AT 16-DAY VARIABLE RATE REPO AUCTION

* INDIA CBANK: WEIGHTED AVERAGE RATE AT 6.08 PERCENT AT 16-DAY VARIABLE RATE REPO AUCTION

* INDIA CBANK: ALLOTS 220.00 BILLION RUPEES AT 16-DAY VARIABLE RATE REPO AUCTION; GETS BIDS WORTH 227.60 BILLION RUPEES

* INDIA CBANK: MAKES PARTIAL ALLOTMENT OF 69.6 PERCENT AT CUT-OFF RATE AT 16-DAY VARIABLE RATE REPO AUCTION