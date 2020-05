BRIEF-India Civil Aviation Minister Says Civil Ministry Guidelines For Domestic Air Travel To Be In Effect Till Aug 24

May 21 (Reuters) -

* INDIA CIVIL AVIATION MINISTER SAYS PLANNING TO RAMP UP FLIGHTS TO BRING BACK MORE PEOPLE FROM OVERSEAS

* INDIA CIVIL AVIATION MINISTER SAYS WILL ALLOW PRIVATE AIRLINES TO OPERATE RESCUE FLIGHTS FOR STRANDED INDIANS ABROAD

* INDIA CIVIL AVIATION MINISTER SAYS CIVIL MINISTRY GUIDELINES FOR DOMESTIC AIR TRAVEL TO BE IN EFFECT TILL AUG 24, 2020

* INDIA CIVIL AVIATION MINISTER SAYS OBJECTIVE IS AIR TRAVEL SHOULD BECOME AFFORDABLE, ACCESSIBLE TO ALL

* INDIA CIVIL AVIATION MINISTER SAYS FLIGHTS BETWEEN MUMBAI AND DELHI MINIMUM FARE TO BE 3,500 RUPEES, MAXIMUM FARE 10,000 RUPEES

* INDIA CIVIL AVIATION OFFICIAL SAYS FARES TO BE REGULATED BASED ON THE DURATION OF FLIGHT

* INDIA CIVIL AVIATION OFFICIAL SAYS 40% OF SEATS MUST BE SOLD AT A FARE LESS THAN THE MID-POINT OF THE UPPER, LOWER BAND

* INDIA CIVIL AVIATION OFFICIAL SAYS FARES HAD TO BE REGULATED DUE TO HUGE PENT UP DEMAND OVER LAST TWO MONTHS