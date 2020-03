March 13 (Reuters) -

* INDIA EXTENDS DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION OF EARLY BIDS FOR AIR INDIA LTD TO APRIL 30, 2020 - GOVERNMENT STATEMENT

* INDIA EXTENDS DEADLINE FOR AIR INDIA BIDS IN VIEW OF REQUESTS RECEIVED FROM IBS AND CORONAVIRUS SITUATION -STATEMENT