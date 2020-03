BRIEF-India Globalization Capital- Presently Cannot Estimate The Full Potential Impact Of Covid-19 On Co

March 16 (Reuters) - India Globalization Capital Inc :

* INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL- PRESENTLY CANNOT ESTIMATE THE FULL POTENTIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON CO

* INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL- REVENUE FROM INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS REMAINS AFFECTED FROM COVID-19

* INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL- LAUNCH OF SOME OF OUR BRANDS IS DELAYED DUE TO DISRUPTION FROM COVID-19

* INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL- ACTIVELY NEGOTIATING SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH SHAREHOLDERS OF EVOLVE TO BUY REMAINING COMMON STOCK OF EVOLVE

* INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL- AT CLOSING OF SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT, EXPECTS TO PAY $229,590 IN CASH, 22,040 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OF CO

* INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL-ABOUT $300,000 IN CASH, 300,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OF CO WOULD BE PAYABLE ON ACHIEVEMENT OF VARIOUS OPERATIONAL GOALS Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2vorvNq Further company coverage: