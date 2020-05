May 15 (Reuters) -

* INDIA GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL SAYS OUTGO FROM FRIDAY’S PACKAGE WILL BE ABOUT 10 BILLION TO 20 BILLION RUPEES

* INDIA GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL SAYS MAY HAVE TO REPACAPITALISE SOME STATE RUN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LIKE NABARD

* INDIA GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL SAYS MAY HAVE TO RECAPITALISE SOME STATE-RUN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LIKE NABARD (FIXES TYPO) Further company coverage: [ ]