March 3 (Reuters) -

* INDIA GOVERNMENT SAYS SIX CASES WITH HIGH VIRAL LOAD HAVE BEEN DETECTED DURING SAMPLE TESTING IN AGRA

* INDIA GOVERNMENT SAYS SIX PATIENTS CAME IN CONTACT WITH COVID-19 PATIENT FROM NEW DELHI, REPORTED MONDAY

* INDIA GOVERNMENT SAYS PATIENTS HAVE BEEN KEPT IN ISOLATION

* INDIA GOVERNMENT SAYS PATIENTS’ SAMPLES ARE BEING SENT TO TESTING FOR CONFIRMATION