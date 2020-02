Feb 13 (Reuters) -

* INDIA MARKET REGULATOR SAYS DEVELOPS ONLINE SYSTEM FOR DETECTING MISUSE OF CLIENTS’ SECURITIES BY BROKERS

* SEBI SAYS WILL TRACK MOVEMENT OF CLIENT SECURITIES COLLECTED BY BROKER, RAISES ALERTS WITH EXCHANGES IF DIVERSION OF SECURITIES IS NOTICED

* SEBI SAYS THREE MISMATCH REPORTS HAVE ALREADY BEEN FORWARDED TO EXCHANGES FOR RECONCILIATION WITH MEMBERS

* SEBI SAYS REPORTS BEING GENERATED ON A WEEKLY BASIS