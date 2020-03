March 19 (Reuters) - Securities and Exchange Board of India:

* RELAXES COMPLIANCE OF SOME PROVISIONS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* RELAXES RULE RELATING TO FILING OF QUARTERLY AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL RESULTS BY 45 DAYS/1 MONTH

* RELAXES PERIOD FOR FILING CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT BY COMPANIES BY 1 MONTH Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2Qq3Kfq]