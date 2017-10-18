BRIEF-India MPC member Ghate says revival in economic activity possibly in works - minutes

Oct 18 (Reuters) -

* India MPC member Ghate: Concerned about adverse demand-supply dynamics in crude prices - MPC minutes

* India MPC member Ghate: View the recent round of inflationary expectations data as positive - MPC minutes

* India MPC member Ghate: It is likely that the Q1:2017-18 GVA growth print of 5.6 percent was possibly a trough, and that a revival in economic activity is possibly in the works - MPC minutes

* India MPC member Ghate: Continue to worry about the slowing rate of capital accumulation and its impact on lowering potential growth and total factor productivity - MPC minutes

* India MPC member Dua: In the current scenario, a wait and watch strategy is recommended with continuous monitoring of data to distinguish between a temporary effect and a long-lasting, structural impact - MPC minutes For full text see: bit.ly/2giJLwy