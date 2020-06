June 26 (Reuters) - India oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan:

* SAYS INDIA’S FUEL DEMAND AT 85% OF JUNE 2019 LEVELS

* SAYS BY END OF Q2, FUEL DEMAND WILL BE AS USUAL

* SAYS INDIA’S FUEL DEMAND EXCEPT JET FUEL WILL RECOVER TO NORMAL LEVEL BY SEPT-OCT

* SAYS INDIA’S REFINING CAPACITY SET TO RISE TO 439 MTPA BY 2030, 533 MTPA BY 2040

* SAYS INDIA TO GO AHEAD WITH PRIVATIZATION OF BPCL

* SAYS INDIA WILL GRADUALLY MAKE GAS PRICES LINKED TO MARKET FORCES Further company coverage: