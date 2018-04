BRIEF-India Oil Minister Says Saudi Aramco Project Cost Estimated At $44 Bln

April 11 (Reuters) -

* INDIA OIL MINISTER SAYS SAUDI ARAMCO IS COMING AS A STRATEGIC PARTNER

* INDIA OIL MINISTER SAYS SAUDI ARAMCO WILL BRING INVESTMENT, TECHNOLOGY AND GLOBAL EXPERTISE

* INDIA OIL MINISTER SAYS REFINERY WILL MEET DOMESTIC DEMAND AND WILL ALSO EXPORT SURPLUS PRODUCTS

* INDIA OIL MINISTER SAYS SAUDI ARAMCO PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $44 BILLION

* INDIA OIL MINISTER SAYS INDIAN PARTNERS HAVE BEEN MANDATED TO FAST TRACK THE PROJECT

* INDIA OIL MINISTER SAYS PROJECT TO PRODUCE 18 MTPA PETROCHEMICALS FOR DOMESTIC USE AND EXPORTS (Reporting By Promit Mukherjee and Florence Tan)