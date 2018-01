Jan 10 (Reuters) -

* INDIA GOVT. SELLS 2.52 PCT OF NMDC FOR ABOUT 12 BLN RUPEES ($188.7 MILLION) - FINANCE MINISTRY ON TWITTER

* INDIA FINANCE MINISTRY SAYS NMDC OFFER FOR SALE RAISES 9.8 BLN RUPEES FROM NON-RETAIL INVESTORS, 2.32 BLN RUPEES FROM RETAIL INVESTORS Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2ALIqWS Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.5900 Indian rupees) (Mumbai newsroom)