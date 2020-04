April 27 (Reuters) - Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI):

* SEBI REDUCES BROKER TURNOVER FEES AND FILING FEES FOR ISSUERS

* INDIA MARKET REGULATOR SAYS BROKER TURNOVER FEE ON OFFER DOCUMENTS FOR PUBLIC ISSUE, RIGHTS ISSUE AND SHARE BUYBACKS WILL BE REDUCED TO 50% OF EXISTING FEE

* INDIA MARKET REGULATOR SAYS FILING FEES ON OFFER DOCUMENTS ALSO TO BE REDUCED TO 50% OF EXISTING FEE STRUCTURE; CHANGES BEGIN FROM JUNE Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2ScAgm2]