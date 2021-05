May 26 (Reuters) - India’s Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology:

* INDIA’S PROPOSED SOCIAL MEDIA MEASURES WILL NOT ‘IMPACT NORMAL FUNCTIONING OF WHATSAPP IN ANY MANNER’

* INDIA COMMITTED TO ENSURING ‘RIGHT TO PRIVACY’ AS A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CITIZENS

* WHATSAPP PORTRAYAL OF INDIA PRIVACY RULES AS CONTRARY TO RIGHT TO PRIVACY ‘MISGUIDED’ Further company coverage: