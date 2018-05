May 1 (Reuters) -

* INDIA TELECOMS MINISTRY SAYS TELECOM COMMISSION APPROVES REGULATOR’S RECOMMENDATIONS FOR OFFERING VOICE AND DATA SERVICES IN FLIGHTS WITHIN INDIAN AIRSPACE

* INDIA TELECOMS MINISTRY: TELECOM COMMISSION ALSO APPROVED TRAI’S RECOMMENDATIONS ON REGULATORY FRAMEWORK FOR INTERNET TELEPHONY AND PROLIFERATION OF BROADBAND THROUGH PUBLIC WI-FI NETWORK. Source text for Eikon: twitter.com/DoT_India (Mumbai newsroom)