BRIEF-India To Operate Flights To Bring Back Citizens Stranded Abroad- Aviation Min

May 5 (Reuters) -

* INDIA AVIATION MINISTER SAYS EXPECT TO OPERATE 64 FLIGHTS IN THE FIRST WEEK TO BRING BACK 15,000 INDIANS STRANDED ABROAD

* INDIA AVIATION MINISTER SAYS AIR INDIA WILL OPERATE FLIGHTS TO FLY BACK THE PASSENGERS IN THE FIRST WEEK

* INDIA AVIATION MINISTER SAYS WILL CONSIDER ALLOWING PRIVATE AIRLINES TO ALSO OPERATE SUCH FLIGHTS

* INDIA AVIATION MINISTER SAYS STRANDED PASSENGERS WILL BE CHARGED FOR FLIGHTS TO BRING THEM TO INDIA

* INDIA AVIATION MINISTER SAYS THE AIR FARES CHARGED TO PASSENGERS WILL BE BASED ON BASIC COSTS

* INDIA AVIATION MINISTER SAYS YET TO DECIDE ON RESTARTING DOMESTIC, INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS,; WILL BE DONE IN GRADED MANNER