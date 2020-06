BRIEF-India To Pick 5 Global Firms For Incentive Scheme In Electronics Manufacturing- IT Minister

June 2 (Reuters) -

* INDIA IT MINISTER SAYS WILL PICK 5 GLOBAL FIRMS TO PARTICIPATE IN PRODUCTION LINK INCENTIVE SCHEME FOR ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING

* INDIA IT MINISTER SAYS PLAN TO ADD VALUE OF UP TO 40 PERCENT IN LOCAL MOBILE MANUFACTURING BY 2025

* INDIA IT MINISTRY OFFICIAL SAYS FROM TODAY, COS CAN BEGIN TO APPLY FOR THE 3 NEW SCHEMES AIMED AT BOOSTING LOCAL ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING

* INDIA IT MINISTRY OFFICIAL SAYS EXPECT AN EXPANSION OF ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING BASE IN INDIA ON LINES OF CHINA, KOREA WITH NEW SCHEMES