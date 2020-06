June 16 (Reuters) - India Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri:

* SAYS TO SIGNIFICANTLY RAMP UP REPATRIATION FLIGHTS TO BRING BACK INDIANS STUCK ABROAD, ESPECIALLY IN THE MIDDLE EAST

* SAYS AIRLINES ALREADY FLYING 70% OF THE ONE-THIRD CAPACITY THEY ARE PERMITTED IN DOMESTIC MARKET

* SAYS ONCE AIRLINES FLY FULL ONE-THIRD CAPACITY, WILL CONSIDER RAMPING IT UP TO 50%-55%