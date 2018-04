BRIEF-India To Sell 120 Bln Rupees Of Bonds On April 20 - Finance Ministry

April 16 (Reuters) - Ministry of Finance, Government of India:

* INDIA TO SELL 120 BILLION RUPEES OF BONDS ON APRIL 20 - FINANCE MINISTRY

* INDIA TO SELL 20 BILLION RUPEES OF 6.65 PERCENT 2020 BONDS - FINANCE MINISTRY

* INDIA TO SELL 30 BILLION RUPEES OF FRB 2024 - FINANCE MINISTRY

* INDIA TO SELL 30 BILLION RUPEES OF 7.17 PERCENT 2028 BONDS - FINANCE MINISTRY

* INDIA TO SELL 10 BILLION RUPEES OF 6.57 PERCENT 2033 BONDS - FINANCE MINISTRY

* INDIA TO SELL 30 BILLION RUPEES OF 7.72 PERCENT 2055 BONDS - FINANCE MINISTRY

* INDIA TO SELL BONDS VIA MULTIPLE PRICE METHOD - FINANCE MINISTRY Source text - bit.ly/2Hq9suu