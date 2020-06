June 16 (Reuters) - INDIA STEEL AND OIL MINISTER:

* INDIA STEEL AND OIL MINISTER SAYS INDIA’S JUNE FIRST HALF FUEL DEMAND RECOVERED TO 80% -85% OF YEAR AGO LEVEL

* INDIA STEEL AND OIL MINISTER SAYS INDIA TO STEP UP USE OF LOCAL STEEL FOR BUILDING OIL AND GAS PROJECTS

* INDIAN OIL CORP LTD CHAIRMAN SAYS INDIA’S REFINING CAPACITY TO RISE TO 533 MTPA BY 2040 VERSUS 250 MTPA NOW