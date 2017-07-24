FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Indiabulls Housing Finance June-qtr consol profit up 25 pct
July 24, 2017 / 10:23 AM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Indiabulls Housing Finance June-qtr consol profit up 25 pct

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd

* June quarter consol profit 7.88 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 8.26 billion rupees

* June quarter consol total revenue 32.25 billion rupees

* Consol profit in June quarter last year was 6.30 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 25.97 billion rupees

* Says declared an interim dividend of INR 9 per equity share for FY17-18

* Approved issuance of secured/unsecured NCDs, upto INR 250 billion & INR 30 billion respectively, on private placement basis Source text - bit.ly/2vACHSg Further company coverage:

