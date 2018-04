April 20 (Reuters) - Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd :

* SAYS DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER EQUITY SHARE FOR FY18-19

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT 10.30 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 8.41 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 36.90 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 29.31 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR