March 29 (Reuters) - Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd:

* DEAL TO DIVEST 50 PERCENT STAKE IN INDIABULLS PROPERTIES & INDIABULLS REAL ESTATE COMPANY PVT LTD CONCLUDED ON MARCH 28

* INDIABULLS PROPERTIES PVT LTD, INDIABULLS REAL ESTATE CO PVT LTD HAVE BECOME 50:50 JV OF CO AND BLACKSTONE​ Source text: bit.ly/2GmXX37 Further company coverage: