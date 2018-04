April 23 (Reuters) - Indiabulls Ventures Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 610.1 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 540.6 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 2.73 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 1.18 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 1 RUPEE PER SHARE

* DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.25 RUPEES ON PARTLY PAID UP EQUITY SHARES