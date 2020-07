July 6 (Reuters) - Vistara:

* INDIAN AIRLINE VISTARA EXECUTIVE SAYS WILL BE READY TO START FLIGHTS TO INTERNATIONAL DESTINATIONS LATER THIS YEAR OR EARLY NEXT YEAR

* VISTARA EXECUTIVE SAYS USING ABOUT ONE-THIRD OF EXISTING FLEET, CURRENT PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR AT 50%-60%

* VISTARA EXECUTIVE SAYS LOOKING TO SEE HOW TO DELAY TAKING DELIVERY OF SOME PLANES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Aditi Shah)