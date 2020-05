May 26 (Reuters) - Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd :

* DUE TO LOCKDOWN, CO’S REVENUE FOR APRIL AND MAY SEVERELY IMPACTED

* FACING CHALLENGES GETTING ENTIRE WORKFORCE BACK TO WORK

* FACING CHALLENGES IN RAW MATERIAL AVAILABILITY, SMOOTH FUNCTIONING OF SUPPLY CHAIN

* EXPECTED THAT CHALLENGES WILL RESULT IN MONTHLY REVENUE LOSS OF APPROX. 75%