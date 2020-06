June 18 (Reuters) -

* INDIA GOVERNMENT LAWYER TELLS TOP COURT GOVERNMENT WITHDRAWS 96% OUTSTANDING TELECOMS DEMANDS AGAINST STATE FIRMS

* INDIA GOVERNMENT LAWYER SEEKS TIME TO REVIEW AFFIDAVITS ON DUES FILED BY TELECOMS FIRMS

* INDIAN COURT ASKS TELECOMS FIRMS TO COME UP WITH “REASONABLE PAYMENT PLAN” ON DUES

* INDIAN COURT ASKS TELECOMS FIRMS TO FILE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

* INDIA’S SUPREME COURT SAYS TO HEAR TELECOMS DUES CASE IN LATE JULY Further company coverage: