BRIEF-Indian Domestic Flights Can Begin With One-Third Ops, Should Follow Fare Limits -Govt

May 21 (Reuters) -

* INDIAN DOMESTIC FLIGHTS WILL BE PERMITTED TO COMMENCE WITH ABOUT ONE-THIRD OPERATIONS - GOVERNMENT DOCUMENT

* INDIAN AIRLINES SHOULD FOLLOW LIMITS OF FARES PRESCRIBED BY GOVERNMENT DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC -GOVERNMENT DOCUMENT

* INDIAN AIRLINES SHOULD NOT PROVIDE ON-BOARD MEALS, CABIN CREW TO WEAR FULL PROTECTIVE SUITS -GOVERNMENT DOCUMENT

* INDIA AIR PASSENGERS MUST REGISTER ON CORONAVIRUS TRACING APP DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC -GOVERNMENT DOCUMENT

* INDIA AIR PASSENGERS WITH “RED” OR HIGHER-RISK STATUS ON ‘AAROGYA SETU’ CORONAVIRUS TRACING APP WILL NOT BE PERMITTED TO TRAVEL -GOVERNMENT DOCUMENT