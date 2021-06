June 22 (Reuters) -

* INDIA’S DRUG REGULATOR SUBJECT EXPERT COMMITTEE APPROVES INDIA’S BHARAT BIOTECH’ PHASE-3 TRIAL EFFICACY DATA - CNBC-TV18

* ACCORDING TO DATA SUBMITTED, COVAXIN HAS SHOWN EFFICACY OF 77.6% FROM TRIAL CONDUCTED ON 25,800 SUBJECTS - CNBC-TV18