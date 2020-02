Feb 12 (Reuters) - NASSCOM:

* INDIA’S IT-BPM SECTOR GREW 7.7% YOY, GENERATED REVENUES OF $191 BILLION IN FY2020

* 60% CEOS EXPECT TECH SPENDS TO GROW IN DEVELOPED MARKETS IN SIMILAR RANGE AS 2019, ACCORDING TO NASSCOM CEO SURVEY

* ON TRUMP’S INDIA VISIT: BIGGEST ASK TO PRESIDENT TRUMP WOULD BE TO TREAT HIGH-SKILLED TALENT MOBILITY SEPARATELY FROM IMMIGRATION Further company coverage: