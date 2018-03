March 22 (Reuters) -

* REFINER INDIAN OIL CORP CONSIDERS INVESTING $3.5 BILLION TO EXPAND - BLOOMBERG, CITING SOURCES

* INDIAN OIL CORP PLANS TO USE INTERNAL RESOURCES FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND HAS NO PLANS TO RAISE LOANS OR ISSUE BONDS - BLOOMBERG, CITING SOURCES Source text - bloom.bg/2IJGCD2 Further company coverage: