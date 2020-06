June 25 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corporation Ltd head of finance Sandeep Kumar Gupta:

* SAYS SEE SUBDUED GROSS REFINING MARGINS IN JUNE QUARTER

* SAYS ONGOING PROJECT WILL CONTINUE, WILL BE CAUTIOUS WITH FUTURE PROJECTS

* SAYS BY END OF THIS MONTH, WE EXPECT OUR BORROWINGS TO GO DOWN TO 1 TRLN RUPEES

* SAYS SEES FUEL DEMAND DECLINING BY 5% THIS FY

* SAYS HOPES FUEL DEMAND TO RECOVER TO PRE-COVID LEVELS IN FY22