BRIEF-Indian Overseas Bank Announces Deal With National E-Governance Services

April 23 (Reuters) - Indian Overseas Bank:

* SAYS CO ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT FOR INFORMATION UTILITY SERVICES WITH NATIONAL E-GOVERNANCE SERVICES Source text - [Indian Overseas Bank signs an agreement with National E-Governance Services Limited for Information Utility Services Chennai, April 23, 2018 - Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) one of the leading public sector bank in southern India, today entered into an agreement for Information Utility Services with National E-Governance Services Limited (NeSL). The NeSL became India’s first information utility (IU) for bankruptcy cases under the ‘Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) 2016’ in October 2017. ]

