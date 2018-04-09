FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 9, 2018 / 10:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Indian Overseas Bank Announces MoU With SMC Global Securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Indian Overseas Bank:

* CO ENTERED INTO MOU WITH SMC GLOBAL SECURITIES FOR OFFERING E-TRADING FACILITIES TO ITS CUSTOMERS ANYWHERE IN COUNTRY Source text - [Indian Overseas Bank signs an MoU with SMC Global Securities Ltd Chennai, April 9, 2018 - Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), one of the leading public sector banks in India has entered into an MoU with SMC Global Securities Ltd. for offering convenient and hassle free E-trading facilities to its customers anywhere in the country.]

