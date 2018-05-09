BRIEF-Indian Point Closure Task Force Issues Key Reports

May 9 (Reuters) - Department of Public Service:

* Says the New York State Indian Point Closure Task Force today released two key studies regarding the pending closure of the Indian Point Energy Center in Buchanan, Westchester County.

* Says the studies issued today include an annual report on Task Force activities and a study detailing possible reuses for the facility upon closure.

* “Significant progress is being made to plan a smooth transition to a future without Indian Point,” said Task Force Chair Tom Congdon.

* "Over the last year, the Task Force conducted a thorough analysis of impacts related to the closure; commissioned an independent analysis of site reuse and reutilization options; assessed needs and strategies related to employment, taxing jurisdictions, and energy supply; and inventoried federal, state, and local resources." Source: [on.ny.gov/2I61h7P] (Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru)