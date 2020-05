May 8 (Reuters) -

* INDIA OIL MINISTER SAYS INDIAN REFINERS ARE FACING SEVERE INVENTORY LOSS DUE TO OIL PURCHASE MADE IN FEB - APRIL

* INDIA OIL MINISTER SAYS INDIAN OIL COMPANIES ARE FACING MARKET LOSS, INVENTORY LOSS

* INDIA OIL MINISTER SAYS INDIA IS MOVING TOWARDS A NEW GAS TARIFF POLICY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)