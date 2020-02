Feb 26 (Reuters) - India Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman:

* INDIA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS STATE RUN BANKS HAVE RESTRUCTURED 528,000 STRESSED OUTSTANDING LOANS OF SMALL BUSINESSES

* INDIA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS GOVERNMENT ON COURSE TO COMPLETE PLANNED MERGER OF STATE BANKS

* INDIA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS GOVERNMENT CLOSELY MONITORING IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON INDIAN ECONOMY

* INDIA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS SEES POSITIVE GROWTH IN BANK CREDIT OFFTAKE