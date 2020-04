BRIEF-Indian States Favour Extension Of Lockdown With Some Relaxations -Regional Chief Minister

April 27 (Reuters) -

* INDIA PM SAYS NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN HAS SAVED THOUSANDS OF LIVES; DANGER FROM CORONAVIRUS NOT OVER YET

* INDIA PM SAYS ECONOMY MUST BE GIVEN IMPORTANCE AS WELL AS COUNTRY CONTINUES FIGHT AGAINST CORONAVIRUS

* INDIAN STATES ASK FOR INCREASE IN BORROWING LIMIT TO 5% OF STATE GDP FROM CURRENT 3% - REGIONAL CHIEF MINISTER

* INDIAN STATES ASK PRIME MINISTER TO INCREASE PROCUREMENT PRICE OF CROPS TO HELP FARMERS - REGIONAL CHIEF MINISTER

* INDIAN STATES ASK PRIME MINISTER TO CONSIDER ECONOMIC PACKAGE FOR STATES TO COMBAT CORONAVIRUS - REGIONAL CHIEF MINISTER

* INDIAN STATES ASK FOR INTEREST-FREE FUNDS FROM CENTRAL BANK- REGIONAL CHIEF MINISTER

* INDIAN STATES FAVOUR EXTENSION OF NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN WITH SOME RELAXATIONS, SAYS REGIONAL CHIEF MINISTER AFTER MEETING OF STATES WITH PM

* INDIA PM DID NOT RESPOND TO STATES’ DEMAND FOR ECONOMIC PACKAGE TO COMBAT CORONAVIRUS - REGIONAL CHIEF MINISTER

* FINAL DECISION ON EXTENDING INDIA’S NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN TO BE TAKEN BY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT - REGIONAL CHIEF MINISTER