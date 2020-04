April 1 (Reuters) - IndiaNivesh Ltd:

* INDIANIVESH SHARES AND SECURITIES HAS DECIDED TO DISABLE ALL SERVICES RELATING TO STOCK BROKING

* INDIANIVESH SHARES AND SECURITIES TO NOT SOLICIT NEW CLIENTS OR TAKE ANY FRESH ORDERS/TRANSACTIONS, POSITIONS WITH EXISTING CLIENTS

* INSSPL UNABLE TO RAISE FUNDS FROM FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS / BANKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: