April 23 (Reuters) - 3i Infotech Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT 230.2 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 323.9 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 2.79 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 2.56 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* ALL FIGURES ARE CONSOLIDATED Source text - bit.ly/2F8XCQh Further company coverage: