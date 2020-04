BRIEF-India's ACC March Quarter Profit Falls

April 21 (Reuters) - ACC Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER PROFIT 3.20 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 3.38 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* MARCH QUARTER TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 35.02 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 39.19 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER PROFIT WAS 2.64 BILLION RUPEES —- REFINITIV DATA

* ACC - DUE TO INDIA LOCKDOWN IN LIGHT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC, VOLUMES FOR MARCH HAS BEEN IMPACTED

* ACC - “WITNESSED WEAK OFFTAKE” DURING QUARTER DUE TO COVID-19 NATION-WIDE LOCKDOWN FROM MARCH 24

* ACC - CEMENT SALES VOLUMES DECLINED BY 12% DURING THIS QUARTER

* ACC - EXPECT CEMENT DEMAND TO INCREASE IN MEDIUM TERM ONCE COVID-19 PANDEMIC SUBSIDES & BUSINESS OPERATIONS COMMENCE