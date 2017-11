Nov 2 (Reuters) - Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd

* Sept quarter consol profit 229.6 million rupees

* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 978.4 million rupees

* Consol profit in Sept quarter last year was 274.9 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol revenue from operations was 928.4 million rupees Source text - bit.ly/2gWbPWN Further company coverage: