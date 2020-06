June 5 (Reuters) - Aditya Birla Capital Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER PAT 515.3 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 65.2 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH QUARTER TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 986.6 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 789 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* ADITYA BIRLA CAPITAL - IN NBFC BUSINESS, MADE ADDITIONAL COVID RELATED PROVISIONS OF 1.63 BILLION RUPEES IN QUARTER