March 16 (Reuters) - Adlabs Entertainment Ltd:

* IN WAKE OF CORONAVIRUS DISEASE, CO HAS EXERCISED TEMPORARY, NON-OPERATION OF ALL ITS PARKS

* HOPE TO RESUME PARK OPERATIONS AT EARLIEST

* PROVISION OF EXPECTED QUANTUM OF LOSS TO CO FROM NON-OPERATION OF ALL ITS PARKS CAN NOT BE DETERMINED